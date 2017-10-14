Leerink Swann Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Leerink Swann lifted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Matteis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) opened at 62.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company’s market capitalization is $5.48 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14,216.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,884,000 after buying an additional 4,996,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,759,000 after buying an additional 2,002,899 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 15,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $844,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,850 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

