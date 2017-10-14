Leerink Swann Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note issued on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. Wright Medical Group N.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $30.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ WMGI) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 499,315 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company’s market cap is $2.75 billion. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

In other news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 21.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. during the second quarter worth $148,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 41.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. during the first quarter worth $219,000.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

