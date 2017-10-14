Latin American (LDF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News stories about Latin American (NYSE:LDF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Latin American earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6286022938467 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Latin American (LDF) opened at 12.45 on Friday. Latin American has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,439 shares of company stock worth $193,849.

About Latin American

The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of Latin American issuers and by investing from time to time in debt securities issued or guaranteed by a Latin American Government or Governmental entity.

