LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) is one of 28 public companies in the “Hospitality REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LaSalle Hotel Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LaSalle Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LaSalle Hotel Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LaSalle Hotel Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LaSalle Hotel Properties 27.85% 13.05% 8.48% LaSalle Hotel Properties Competitors 5.91% 1.62% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LaSalle Hotel Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio LaSalle Hotel Properties $1.18 billion $371.93 million 11.42 LaSalle Hotel Properties Competitors $1.09 billion $355.81 million -15.31

LaSalle Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. LaSalle Hotel Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

LaSalle Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 132.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. LaSalle Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. LaSalle Hotel Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LaSalle Hotel Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LaSalle Hotel Properties 2 9 1 0 1.92 LaSalle Hotel Properties Competitors 111 745 859 21 2.46

LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.12%. Given LaSalle Hotel Properties’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LaSalle Hotel Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

LaSalle Hotel Properties beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties included Hotel Amarano Burbank; Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter; Hotel Solamar; San Diego Paradise Point Resort and Spa; The Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa; Harbor Court Hotel; The Marker San Francisco; Chamberlain West Hollywood; Le Montrose Suite Hotel; The Grafton on Sunset; Hotel George; Hotel Rouge; Mason & Rook Hotel; The Donovan; The Liaison Capitol Hill; The Marker Waterfront Resort; Hotel Chicago; Onyx Hotel; Park Central Hotel New York; The Heathman Hotel; Westin Philadelphia, and Lansdowne Resort.

