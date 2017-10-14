Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides a wide range of transportation services that operates the third largest truckload carrier in North America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded Landstar System from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ LSTR) opened at 97.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $870.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 70.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

