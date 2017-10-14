Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) opened at 120.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a one year low of $113.33 and a one year high of $149.30.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony Corporation had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

