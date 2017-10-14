Kraton Corporation (KRA) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kraton Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Kraton Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG assumed coverage on Kraton Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kraton Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) traded up 2.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,999 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Kraton Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.58 million. Kraton Corporation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraton Corporation will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Leo Simmons sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $156,516.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,832.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 21,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $840,447.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,919,000 after purchasing an additional 164,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraton Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,918,000 after acquiring an additional 66,012 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton Corporation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kraton Corporation by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 331,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraton Corporation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

