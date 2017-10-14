Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Korea Electric Power Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Korea Electric Power Corporation alerts:

This table compares Korea Electric Power Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 7.44% 6.06% 2.47% Korea Electric Power Corporation Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power Corporation 1 3 4 0 2.38 Korea Electric Power Corporation Competitors 507 2877 2318 41 2.33

As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Korea Electric Power Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Korea Electric Power Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Korea Electric Power Corporation has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation $51.84 billion $15.55 billion 4.41 Korea Electric Power Corporation Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.69

Korea Electric Power Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Korea Electric Power Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Korea Electric Power Corporation beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity. The nuclear power generation segment, which is engaged in the nuclear, hydro, pumping-up power generation. The thermal power generation segment, which is engaged in bituminous coal, anthracite, liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generation. And the Other Segment comprises operations related to the plant design, power generation equipment assembly, nuclear raw materials supplement, electricity IT service, renewable source power generation and financial investment on overseas businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.