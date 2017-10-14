Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Hershey Company (The) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 16.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $677,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 8.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 target price on Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey Company (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

In other news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $115,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 4,500,000 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $477,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,519,632 shares of company stock worth $479,192,583. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,176 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. Hershey Company has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

