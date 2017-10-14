Koch Industries Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 40,431.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,305 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc. owned 1.82% of ABIOMED worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. 141,223 shares of the company were exchanged. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 16.13%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $2,435,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,910,268.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,610 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

