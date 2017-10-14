Koch Industries Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)

Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 96,281.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,113 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc. owned about 2.71% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.00, for a total value of $543,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.78, for a total transaction of $2,953,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,356 shares of company stock worth $16,150,829 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $533.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.67.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,457 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $626.64 and a 200-day moving average of $576.81. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $395.61 and a one year high of $662.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 95.28%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post $17.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

