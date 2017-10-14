Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) opened at 13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

