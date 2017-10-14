Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Given News Impact Score of 0.03

Headlines about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kinross Gold Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.4263057396706 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Kinross Gold Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE KGC) opened at 4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.02 million. Kinross Gold Corporation had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Kinross Gold Corporation’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Given News Impact Score of 0.03” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/kinross-gold-corporation-kgc-given-news-impact-score-of-0-03.html.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.