Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Sold by Outfitter Advisors LTD.

Outfitter Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark Corporation makes up about 1.9% of Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) opened at 118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $136.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 1,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.21 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

