KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $54.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of Fastenal (FAST) opened at 46.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $52.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 8,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Holden Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,400 shares of company stock worth $142,960. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,573,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,380,000 after buying an additional 943,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,796,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,680,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,071,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,683,000 after buying an additional 77,914 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,509,000 after buying an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,311,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

