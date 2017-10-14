KeyCorp Reaffirms Hold Rating for AT&T Inc. (T)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $44.24 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.53.

AT&T (T) opened at 35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. AT&T has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

