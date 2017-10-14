KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Lennar Corporation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar Corporation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) opened at 56.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Lennar Corporation had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Lennar Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,129,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,876,000 after purchasing an additional 625,329 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,505,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 1,223.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 597,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 552,547 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,516,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,771,000 after purchasing an additional 386,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,295,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,421,000 after purchasing an additional 201,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

