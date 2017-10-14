KeyCorp Analysts Give Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) a $88.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. BidaskClub cut Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Shares of Wix.com (WIX) opened at 68.85 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.13 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,042,000 after acquiring an additional 462,700 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,714,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 274,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

