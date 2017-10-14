Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennametal news, VP Charles Michael Jr. Byrnes purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Rossi purchased 29,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $999,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,781. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) opened at 42.23 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $565.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.16 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kennametal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.10 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

