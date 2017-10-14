Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kemper Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Kemper Corporation from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG raised Kemper Corporation from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kemper Corporation from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) traded up 1.33% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,368 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $684.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.20 million. Kemper Corporation had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper Corporation news, Director Susan D. Whiting acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper Corporation by 15,823.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,571 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 828,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 568,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 824,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

