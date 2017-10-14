Keel Point LLC Has $218,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market weight” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. 798,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

