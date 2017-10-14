Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Buy Rating for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. FBR & Co cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ CASH) traded down 1.66% during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,039 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore acquired 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $365,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 86.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

