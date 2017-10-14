KCAP Financial (KCAP) & New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Financial Comparison

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ: KCAP) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial 17.53% 7.44% 3.84% New Mountain Finance Corporation 65.22% 10.15% 5.38%

Dividends

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. New Mountain Finance Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. KCAP Financial pays out 320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance Corporation pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KCAP Financial and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $32.54 million 3.96 $5.55 million $0.15 23.20 New Mountain Finance Corporation N/A N/A N/A $1.57 9.17

KCAP Financial has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KCAP Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KCAP Financial and New Mountain Finance Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

KCAP Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.17%. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given KCAP Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KCAP Financial is more favorable than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats KCAP Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc. is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio). In addition, the Company may invest in the equity securities of privately held middle market companies. Second, the Company invests in asset management companies (the Asset Manager Affiliates) that manage collateralized loan obligation funds (CLO Funds). Third, the Company invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLOs (CLO fund securities). These CLO fund securities are primarily managed by its Asset Manager Affiliates, but from time-to-time the Company makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by other asset managers. The CLO funds typically invest in syndicated loans, high-yield bonds and other credit instruments.

About New Mountain Finance Corporation

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. Its investments may also include equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments or may include a direct investment in the equity of private companies. The Company makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. Its investment portfolio includes its investments in various industries, such as business services, software, consumer services, investment fund, education, energy, healthcare services, distribution and logistics, and Federal services. Its investment advisor is New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C.

