KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.06. 2,615,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the average session volume of 193,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $207,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,876,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,065,736.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,937,830 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,571 over the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s market capitalization is $94.60 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 4,191.47%. On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.49) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

