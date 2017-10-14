Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KAISER ALUMINUM is a leading producer of fabricated aluminum products for aerospace and high strength, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Repeatedly acknowledged as Best in Class among its global customer base,Their 11 fabrication plants typically produce and ship more than 500 million pounds of product annually. “

KALU has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ KALU) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 115,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.54. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum Corporation news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $924,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,696 shares of company stock worth $2,662,349. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

