Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.
Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE JNPR) opened at 25.82 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.09.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Creative Planning increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
