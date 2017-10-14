Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

Get Juniper Networks Inc. alerts:

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE JNPR) opened at 25.82 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/juniper-networks-inc-jnpr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-needham-company-llc.html.

In related news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Creative Planning increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.