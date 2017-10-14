JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,060 Shares of International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of International Bancshares Corporation worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 812,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) opened at 41.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.54.

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares Corporation had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts forecast that International Bancshares Corporation will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. International Bancshares Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, VP R David Guerra sold 2,500 shares of International Bancshares Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $91,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of International Bancshares Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,890 shares in the company, valued at $61,093,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,275. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits, and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

