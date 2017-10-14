JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 31,166 Shares of Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Keane Group worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAC. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the first quarter worth $759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the first quarter worth $729,000.

Shares of Keane Group Inc (FRAC) opened at 15.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Keane Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company’s market cap is $1.79 billion.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.71 million. Keane Group had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Keane Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.15 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Iberia Capital began coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

