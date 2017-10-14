JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in International Speedway Corporation (ISCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of International Speedway Corporation worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 14,546.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after buying an additional 2,491,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,237,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,364,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Speedway Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of International Speedway Corporation in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/jpmorgan-chase-co-boosts-stake-in-international-speedway-corporation-isca.html.

International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) opened at 39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15. International Speedway Corporation has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $40.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. International Speedway Corporation had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. International Speedway Corporation’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Speedway Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.