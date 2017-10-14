JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 166.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 75,132.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 320,626 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,387,000 after purchasing an additional 788,086 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 249,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ IBKR) opened at 47.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $48.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $457,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,564,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,207 shares of company stock worth $43,794,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

