Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JOUT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Forward View restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) opened at 72.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $709.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.76. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $76.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.29 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $63,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 1,127 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $67,405.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,077 shares of company stock valued at $322,834. Insiders own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment’s brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment’s brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva.

