Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered to “Sell” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have $129.62 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.98.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,625 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $366.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 99.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $1,415,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

