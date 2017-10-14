JMP Securities Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) a $68.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) traded down 2.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,430 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. The firm’s market cap is $2.23 billion. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113,376.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,596 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

