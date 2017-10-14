Jeffrey M. Williams Sells 1,955 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $80,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) opened at 41.69 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $38.87 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banced Corp now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

