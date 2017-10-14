Jefferies Group Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($7.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at 131.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.00 billion. bluebird bio has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $143.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.07). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 1,080.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 977.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

In other news, insider Nick Leschly sold 46,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $5,726,270.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,381,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $277,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,905.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,779 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,514. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

