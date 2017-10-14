Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hancock Holding Company (HBHC)

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Hancock Holding’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $50.00 target price on Hancock Holding and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of Hancock Holding (HBHC) opened at 48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Hancock Holding has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Holding will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $570,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock worth $827,307. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Holding by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hancock Holding by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Hancock Holding in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hancock Holding in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Hancock Holding by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Holding

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

