Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) opened at 66.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $67.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,766,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $169,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $8,715,420 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,360,000 after purchasing an additional 122,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

