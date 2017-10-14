Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at 26.52 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

