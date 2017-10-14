Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3,250.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Noble Energy worth $52,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 50.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.02.

Shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE NBL) opened at 27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Noble Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.81 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy Inc. will post ($0.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

