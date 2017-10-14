Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Receives $17.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) opened at 13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The firm’s market cap is $2.96 billion. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

