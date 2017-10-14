Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. TheStreet raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.
Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 99.76 on Thursday. Jack In The Box has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.58.
Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.84 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Jack In The Box’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Jack In The Box during the first quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 61.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 17.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 61.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack In The Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.
