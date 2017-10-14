J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for St. James's Place plc (STJ)

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,288 ($16.93) price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STJ. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,169 ($15.37) price target on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered St. James's Place plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,275 ($16.76) to GBX 1,200 ($15.78) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.25) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,100 ($14.46) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($18.25) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James's Place plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,227.38 ($16.14).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON STJ) opened at 1177.00 on Thursday. St. James's Place plc has a one year low of GBX 896.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,245.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,156.18. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.17 billion.

In related news, insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,218 ($16.01) per share, for a total transaction of £121,800 ($160,136.73).

About St. James's Place plc

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

