J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays PLC

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.24.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 13,190,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $345,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33.3% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,572,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,962,000 after buying an additional 70,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 175,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

