J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Given a $102.00 Price Target at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation set a $102.00 price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $111.00 price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,190,576 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 24.08%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

