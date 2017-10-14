J P Morgan Chase & Co Increases Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Price Target to $21.00

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ HTLD) traded down 2.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 276,421 shares of the stock traded hands. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, EVP John P. Cosaert sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $161,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 81,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 24,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

