J P Morgan Chase & Co Increases Entergy Corporation (ETR) Price Target to $84.00

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETR. BidaskClub upgraded Entergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy Corporation from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 1,523,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s market cap is $14.77 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.91. Entergy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post $6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy Corporation news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $77,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $75,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,495 shares of company stock worth $271,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Entergy Corporation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Entergy Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy Corporation by 291.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

