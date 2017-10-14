J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AMS:AD) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AD. Citigroup Inc. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.63 ($23.09).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AMS:AD) opened at 15.755 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.63. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV has a 1-year low of €14.72 and a 1-year high of €21.10. The company has a market capitalization of €19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.603.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

