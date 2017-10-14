J.Jill Inc (JILL) Shares Down 51.1%

J.Jill Inc (NASDAQ:JILL) shares were down 51.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 10,359,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,884% from the average daily volume of 347,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of J.Jill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

