J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 4.01% on Thursday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,289 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $111.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $75,905.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $374,746.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $272,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,872 shares of company stock valued at $103,066,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 5,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

