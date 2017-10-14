Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA alerts:

Shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE ITUB) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 11,681,631 shares of the company were exchanged. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0048 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/itau-unibanco-banco-holding-sa-itub-shares-sold-by-schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc.html.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.